2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M get a bunch of carbon fiber baubles

The 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M aren't quite available yet, but when they do launch this July, you'll be able to customize them with a bunch of M Performance parts. None of the parts actually do anything to improve performance, though. They're all exterior and interior parts, mostly made of carbon fiber.
For the outside, you have a selection of subtle parts. You can swap out your grilles and fender vents for carbon fiber examples. Slightly more aggressive side skirts with carbon fiber sections and gloss-black rear spoiler additions are also available. And of course the puddle light can be replaced with one that shows the M logo. Less subtle are the geometric decals available for the sides. They feature all three colors of the M brand and certainly are eye-catching.
For the inside, M Performance offers steering wheel upgrades and a few other additions. Buyers can select an M Performance Pro wheel that's wrapped in both leather and Alcantara. It has three-color stitching in the M brand colors, a blue 12 o'clock mark, plus carbon fiber trim and shift paddles. But if you're happy with the regular steering wheel, the carbon fiber trim and paddles are available separately. A carbon fiber shift knob and thick velour floor mats are also available, along with a case for your key and bags for carrying extra wheels and tires. Pricing for all these parts hasn't been announced yet.
