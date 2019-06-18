2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe adds two doors and hand-finished bodywork

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe barely needs an introduction, but we're here to give you one anyway. The rear-wheel drive 840i and 840i xDrive are both powered by BMW's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 335 hp and 368 lb-ft torque. The M850i xDrive gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. All 8 Series Gran Coupes wear bodywork distinct from the coupe aft of the A-pillar, and dimensions stretched wide enough in the back that the "four-door coupe" has the widest track of any BMW car.
Compared to the 8 Series coupe, the Gran Coupe wheelbase has been stretched 7.9 inches, the body spans an extra 9 inches in length, the roof stands 2.2 inches taller, and the rear track grows by 1.2 inches. BMW said it had to update the Dingolfing plant that will build the Gran Coupe to accommodate those hips. The RWD 840i rings up 4,262 pounds, the M850i goes heavyweight at 4,758 pounds. There would have been more largesse if not for measures such as the aluminum doors, hood, and roof and plastic decklid.
The windshield is a tad more upright, explaining that taller roof and providing more headroom for all passengers. The backlight, on the other hand, has more rake than on the coupe in order to allow a larger trunk opening. That seems counterintuitive, but we'll trust the designers on this one. There's a "subtle flying buttress design" in the metalwork around the rear glass that incorporates finishing folds that need to be done by hand. So each 8 Series Gran Coupe will be unique.
A standard panoramic glass roof with moonroof omits the shark fin antenna thanks to having a multi-function antenna integrated into the rear window. That skyward panorama is interrupted in the cabin by a crossbar, but occupants should still enjoy plenty of light. There are four contoured seats, although we're told there's enough space for a fifth passenger between the two rear thrones. Come November this year, a carbon fiber roof will join the options list for the M850i.
Nappa leather comes standard on the dashboard and door panel uppers. Both 840 interiors get stitched up with Vernasca leather in either Black, Ivory White or Cognac. The M850i goes for Individual Extended Merino Leather instead, in Black, Ivory White, Cognac or two-tone options Night Blue/Black, Tartufo/Black or Fiona Red/Black. A BMW Individual Full Merino package can be specced on all three. A touch more interior sheen comes courtesy of electroplated air vent surrounds, door trim quilting and ambient lighting.
The latest Live Cockpit Professional appears on the 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel, the latest heads-up display hangs just over the hood in the driver's line of sight, the latest iDrive illuminates the 10.25-inch screen on the instrument panel. The extended center console runs into the rear compartment, providing back-seaters with individual right and left climate controls, air vents, USB ports, and storage trays.
As for performance, the 840i can do the dash to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds; the 840i xDrive shaves that to 4.6 seconds. The M850i, thanks to its better gumption, needs just 3.7 seconds. The M850i also separates itself from the siblings with standard M kit like 20-inch M V-Spoke wheels, performance run-flat tires, M Sport brakes and differential, Adaptive M Suspension, Integral Active Steering, Active Roll Stabilization, and M Sport exhaust. The 840 models start off on 18-inch wheels, with 19- and 20-inch wheels optional.
Available at dealers come September this year, pricing starts at $84,990 for the RWD 840i, plus $995 destination, for a total of $85,985. The 840i xDrive will run $88,795, the M850i xDrive will require $109,895 of your hard-earned.
