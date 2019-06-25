2020 Kia Soul earns highest Top Safety Pick + rating from IIHS

The completely redesigned 2020 Kia Soul has finally been crash tested by IIHS, and the results are quite good. The subcompact crossover earned the organization's highest rating of Top Safety Pick +, which topped the previous generation's plain Top Safety Pick rating.
The main reason for the higher overall rating is because of an improved passenger-side small overlap crash test result. The new model is now rated "Good" rather than "Acceptable" for the previous model. The rest of the new Soul's crash test results also got the top "Good" rating.
Performance in other IIHS test categories are about the same as they had been. The Soul gets the top "Superior" rating for for forward collision prevention. The system could stop the car completely before a collision at speeds up to 25 mph. It should be noted that automatic emergency braking is only available as a standard feature on S, EX and GT-Line models. The system with pedestrian detection is only available as a standard feature on the turbocharged GT-Line.
Headlight performance was rated "Good" for models with LED headlights, also helping give the Soul the Top Safety Pick + rating, but the halogen headlights that come with lower trim levels were rated as "Poor." The LATCH anchor points for child seats are continued to be rated "Acceptable" for ease of use and access.
