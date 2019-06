2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Review and Buying Guide | Same sensibility, now more style

Driving a Santa Fe has never made much of a statement to the world beyond declaring your preference for respectable utility and excellent value. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, by contrast, offers to do more thanks to a compelling redesign that includes a sleeker exterior and more visually interesting interior. Its re-engineered chassis also results in an improved driving experience, which can't necessarily be described as fun, but is at least far more competitive than before. Basically, you're less likely to say you chose a Santa Fe because you got a great price.



Less likely, perhaps, but that's still a major reason to get one. You'll get more equipment for your money than other midsize crossovers along with Hyundai's generous warranty coverage. It's also important to note that the 2019 Santa Fe is still a bit of a tweener crossover, falling in between the compact and midsize segments in terms of dimensions, engine choice, driving experience and price tag. This helps it stand out a bit in a crowded crossover field, and could represent a just right size for many shoppers.



Now, a word on just what vehicle we're reviewing. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, only available with five-passenger seating, replaces last year's Santa Fe Sport. By contrast, last year's Santa Fe, a seven-passenger model, is unchanged but renamed the Santa Fe XL for 2019 only. It'll be replaced by the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

What's new with Santa Fe for 2019?

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe represents a complete redesign, so changes are aplenty. For starters, the crossover grew in size and added much bolder and chiseled styling. Suspension geometry was adjusted so as to improve ride and handling over the previous model, too.



Hyundai went at the interior with a heavy hand and made it look much more upscale and stylish. The new dash design is lower, and visibility is improved as a result. Then, Hyundai says it added much more sound insulation for a quieter ride. Tech plays a big role in making the new Santa Fe more appealing on the inside. There's a new 7-inch touchscreen, a digital display in the instrument cluster and optional features like a heads-up display and a wireless charging pad. There are also additional safety and driver assistance technologies.

What's the Santa Fe's interior and in-car technology like?





How big is Santa Fe?

Smooth, curving horizontal lines and surfaces grace the dashboard and doors, providing more of an organic appearance than you'll find in competitors like the Honda Passport or Ford Edge . Soft-touch surfaces are plentiful, as even the dash has a soft, squishy feel to it. The switchgear isn't exactly up to luxury car standards, but the various buttons and knobs pleasingly move in a way that speaks to an underlying quality. Stepping up to Premium trim levels adds rich colors, leather, and fake-but-classy-looking wood trim. There are a bunch of little cubbies and storage spaces in the center console area and in the doors. The two cupholders up front aren't huge, but will fit most regular drinks.Technology is definitely a strong suit of the Santa Fe's . Even the most basic SE trim has the 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on board. As all of Hyundai's infotainment systems tend to be, this one is quick and easy to use — the vehicles we drove didn't appear to have any functionality hiccups either. The base car also comes with four USB ports, so everybody can plug in. If you opt for a more expensive Santa Fe, you'll get premium features like a heads-up display and wireless phone charger.The 2019 Santa Fe is a bit larger than its Santa Fe Sport predecessor, and at 187.8 inches in length, its size places it in between compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V and midsize models like the Honda Passport (although it's ultimately closer to the midsizers). As such, it could be a "just right" size for certain SUV shoppers in terms of balancing interior space with fuel economy and how much space you want taken up in your garage.Functionally, the Santa Fe's back seat is bigger than most, with legroom that's actually better than most compact and midsize SUVs. Every Santa Fe also has a 60/40-split back seat that folds and generously reclines, but starting with the SEL Plus, it also slides to increase cargo volume or bring kids a bit closer to mom and dad up front. Although common in three-row SUVs, a sliding back seat is rare in two-row models.Beyond that back seat, the Santa Fe has about the same cargo capacity (35.9 cubic feet with seats raised, 71.2 lowered) as larger "compact" models like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester , and just a bit less than larger midsizers like the Honda Passport and Ford Edge . Really, no matter what you compare it to, the Santa Fe ends up looking pretty good. It also benefits from a giant under-floor area that expands space further. When you're on a big family road trip , finding such bonus spaces can be the difference between bringing everything along and leaving something at home or needing to affix a roof box.