2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Review and Buying Guide | Same sensibility, now more style

Driving a Santa Fe has never made much of a statement to the world beyond declaring your preference for respectable utility and excellent value. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, by contrast, offers to do more thanks to a compelling redesign that includes a sleeker exterior and more visually interesting interior. Its re-engineered chassis also results in an improved driving experience, which can't necessarily be described as fun, but is at least far more competitive than before. Basically, you're less likely to say you chose a Santa Fe because you got a great price.



Less likely, perhaps, but that's still a major reason to get one. You'll get more equipment for your money than other midsize crossovers along with Hyundai's generous warranty coverage. It's also important to note that the 2019 Santa Fe is still a bit of a tweener crossover, falling in between the compact and midsize segments in terms of dimensions, engine choice, driving experience and price tag. This helps it stand out a bit in a crowded crossover field, and could represent a just right size for many shoppers.



Now, a word on just what vehicle we're reviewing. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, only available with five-passenger seating, replaces last year's Santa Fe Sport. By contrast, last year's Santa Fe, a seven-passenger model, is unchanged but renamed the Santa Fe XL for 2019 only. It'll be replaced by the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

What's new with Santa Fe for 2019?

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe represents a complete redesign, so changes are aplenty. For starters, the crossover grew in size and added much bolder and chiseled styling. Suspension geometry was adjusted so as to improve ride and handling over the previous model, too.



Hyundai went at the interior with a heavy hand and made it look much more upscale and stylish. The new dash design is lower, and visibility is improved as a result. Then, Hyundai says it added much more sound insulation for a quieter ride. Tech plays a big role in making the new Santa Fe more appealing on the inside. There's a new 7-inch touchscreen, a digital display in the instrument cluster and optional features like a heads-up display and a wireless charging pad. There are also additional safety and driver assistance technologies.

What's the Santa Fe's interior and in-car technology like?





How big is Santa Fe?