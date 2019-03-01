2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Drivers' Notes Review | The high-tech people's crossover

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is totally new at just the right time to soak up all the sweet, sweet crossover love out there now. We get bolder styling on the outside with Hyundai's new cascading grille, and a classier interior with vastly updated technology to boot. Two different Santa Fes are on the market for 2019 — one is the new, normal Santa Fe (this one) and the other is the Santa Fe XL. Hyundai will be discontinuing the three-row XL after the 2019 model year, as it's still based off the old version of the Santa Fe. The Palisade will fill the role of three-row crossover in Hyundai's lineup in the future.



We have the top Ultimate trim level with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. It produces 235 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and sends that power through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As it's the top trim level, the only option on our tester is carpeted floor mats for $125. Hyundai managed to keep it just a hair under the $40k mark with a $39,905 MSRP. For that price you get a long list of standard features: Full LED headlights and taillights, heated mirrors, panoramic sunroof, heated/ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Infinity premium audio system, 360-degree camera, 7-inch instrument cluster screen, a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging. Every Santa Fe comes standard with Hyundai's driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic assist.



Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The Santa Fe is handsome and a solid value. Our tester was loaded up, but for about $40,000 it's still very reasonable. Inside and out, it's smart-looking. Hyundai is taking risks, and while some things — like the grille — seem a bit over the top, they're really going for it. The turbo four is spunky and gives this good-sized crossover an unexpected vibe. It rides well, has a nicely laid out interior and is a solid execution all-around. Hyundai is offering something compelling in this crowded segment.



West Coast Editor James Riswick: Let's talk about cabin space. Every Santa Fe's 60/40-split back seat folds and generously reclines, but starting with the SEL Plus, it also slides to increase cargo volume or bring kids a bit closer to mom and dad up front. Although common in three-row SUVs, a sliding back seat is rare in two-row models. That you can get the Santa Fe with three rows in other markets explains why it's the exception to the two-row rule.



It also explains the giant space behind that back seat and under the cargo floor. Although you can use it as one jumbo bin (pictured within gallery above), Hyundai has placed a three-part foam divider in it to keep things from rattling about. When you're on a big family road trip, finding such bonus spaces can be the difference between bringing everything along and leaving something at home or needing to affix a roof box.



As for cargo space in general, the Santa Fe has about the same capacity (35.9 cubic feet with seats raised, 71.2 lowered) as larger "compact" models like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester. That's typical for the midsize segment — its various entries just aren't as space-efficient. As a tradeoff, however, the Santa Fe at least puts a greater emphasis on style than those big compacts that tend to be more utilitarian in use and appearance.



Indeed, I think the new Santa Fe looks excellent inside and out. The interior in particular is handsome, and although its various materials may ultimately look better than they feel (especially the surprisingly convincing "wood" trim), it does a far better impersonation of a luxury car than the Chevy Blazer Premier ... and that costs $12,000 more when comparably equipped.



