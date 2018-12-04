2019 Ford Edge Drivers' Notes Review | Testing the middle child

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: My expectations for Ford SUVs are never high, yet they always seem to exceed them. I went on the press launches for the last two Escapes and found I liked them both quite a bit. Sampling the Expedition went

I got in to drive it home, and put it into Sport mode. I was thoroughly surprised by the response. It held revs, and the engine excitedly jumped to life with a tap of the accelerator. I found I had to turn it off in traffic — it was just too jumpy for stop-and-go driving. Sport was a great way to dice through highway traffic, though.

The Edge also gave me my first opportunity to use wireless phone charging in a car. After my iPhone 7s self-destructed, I recently upgraded to the 8. I was surprised to see it begin to charge when I tucked it into the storage bin below the center stack. I didn't know my phone, or this car, could do that. According to my calculations at the end of the drive,

I was getting back about 1 percent of my battery every two minutes while I left it there. Technology is pretty great.

Other than that, though, I found the Edge to be a little forgettable. Still, it was better than I expected, especially when experienced through the right pedal.



Associate Editor, Joel Stocksdale: Once again, I've found myself won over by Ford's EcoBoost engines. This Edge with the turbocharged 2.0-liter is, like the 2.7-liter F-150 we just had, all the crossover you need in the power department. It makes 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and it all feels a little more potent than the numbers suggest. The engine is quite responsive, and power and torque stay strong through most of the rev band. It's also supported by a transmission that has smooth shifts and picks gears wisely. Even in Sport mode, it was shifting just when I wanted it to, which is important since there are no paddles for manual shifting.



I also appreciated that it rides smoothly and quietly, while remaining pretty composed and willing to corner. However, the rest of the Edge is less impressive.

The interior is aging with lots of middling black plastics and an especially antiquated vertically-oriented dashboard design. The exterior is perfectly fine, but not especially memorable. Older Edges with more brightwork and enormous wheels are more distinctive. Still, the Edge is a solid choice in the midsize segment for space, comfort and some sweet powertrains. It's just a bit forgettable is all.



