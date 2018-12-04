2019 Ford Edge Drivers' Notes Review | Testing the middle child

-
Engine2.0L Turbo I4
-
Power250 HP / 280 LB-FT
-
Transmission8-Speed Auto
-
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
-
Engine PlacementFront
-
Seating5
-
Cargo39.2 / 74.4 Seats Up / Down
-
MPG22 City / 29 Highway
-
Warranty3 Year / 36,000 Mile
-
Base Price$39,545
-
As Tested Price$44,890
-
Best Deal Price$28,453
As intrigued as we are by the ST, though, our tester on this day is the top-of-the-line Titanium trim with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is a $1,995 option. Features include LED lighting, a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone climate control, leather seats, a B&O Play audio system, a wireless charging pad, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Our tester also had the $4,150 301A package. It adds adaptive cruise with lane centering, park assist, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof. All in, this Edge Titanium stickers for $44,890.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: Ford seems to try really hard to position some of its products against Audis, and the Edge is a solid example of this tactic. It definitely has a premium design, which the big grille, prominent creases and piercing headlights emphasize. Inside, it feels less Audi-like, which is fine. Aim high and fall a little short; this isn't a luxury crossover. Decent materials. Intuitive layout. Not as premium as the exterior, but still competitive in the class. It's a peppy driver, with plenty of juice from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder that pairs nicely with the eight-speed auto. That powertrain does feel premium, actually. There's more get-up in this thing than I expected, and I'd guess this is the engine most people want (The ST is high-powered, but do you really need that in an Edge?). Overall, I enjoyed my night in the Edge. It's comfortable, strong and rather fun to drive. It's even vaguely Audi-esque.
Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: My expectations for Ford SUVs are never high, yet they always seem to exceed them. I went on the press launches for the last two Escapes and found I liked them both quite a bit. Sampling the Expedition went better than expected. I even found a thing or two to like about the confounding little EcoSport. The Edge was the same story.
I got in to drive it home, and put it into Sport mode. I was thoroughly surprised by the response. It held revs, and the engine excitedly jumped to life with a tap of the accelerator. I found I had to turn it off in traffic — it was just too jumpy for stop-and-go driving. Sport was a great way to dice through highway traffic, though.
The Edge also gave me my first opportunity to use wireless phone charging in a car. After my iPhone 7s self-destructed, I recently upgraded to the 8. I was surprised to see it begin to charge when I tucked it into the storage bin below the center stack. I didn't know my phone, or this car, could do that. According to my calculations at the end of the drive, I was getting back about 1 percent of my battery every two minutes while I left it there. Technology is pretty great.
Other than that, though, I found the Edge to be a little forgettable. Still, it was better than I expected, especially when experienced through the right pedal.
Associate Editor, Joel Stocksdale: Once again, I've found myself won over by Ford's EcoBoost engines. This Edge with the turbocharged 2.0-liter is, like the 2.7-liter F-150 we just had, all the crossover you need in the power department. It makes 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and it all feels a little more potent than the numbers suggest. The engine is quite responsive, and power and torque stay strong through most of the rev band. It's also supported by a transmission that has smooth shifts and picks gears wisely. Even in Sport mode, it was shifting just when I wanted it to, which is important since there are no paddles for manual shifting.
I also appreciated that it rides smoothly and quietly, while remaining pretty composed and willing to corner. However, the rest of the Edge is less impressive. The interior is aging with lots of middling black plastics and an especially antiquated vertically-oriented dashboard design. The exterior is perfectly fine, but not especially memorable. Older Edges with more brightwork and enormous wheels are more distinctive. Still, the Edge is a solid choice in the midsize segment for space, comfort and some sweet powertrains. It's just a bit forgettable is all.
