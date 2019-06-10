Audi issues recall for E-Tron over potential fire risk

The recall is actually for a "potentially faulty seal" that could allow moisture into the battery compartment. The worry there is a short circuit or a "thermal event." No actual incidents have been reported.
Here is the full statement from Audi:
"Audi of America takes the safety of its customers and the quality of our vehicles very seriously. In order to ensure the highest levels of safety and quality for our customers, we have issued a voluntary recall affecting approximately 540 e-tron vehicles that have been delivered to customers and 1,644 in total. The recall is in response to a potentially faulty seal that may allow moisture to enter the battery compartment which could lead to a short circuit or in extreme cases to a thermal event. We are applying an abundance of caution as no such incidents have been reported globally. The recall repair is expected to become available in August 2019.
"Customers are being contacted directly to inform them of the recall and our dealer network is fully engaged to deliver the best customer-service possible. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and reservation holders as we work with all parties toward a positive outcome in the weeks ahead. Audi e-tron vehicles unaffected by the recall remain available for delivery and our reservation system remains open to receive customer reservations."
It's a small recall, affecting just 540 E-Trons in the hands of customers. That's far fewer than the 324,226 GM trucks, 874,000 Fords, 925,000 BMWs or many Hyundai and Kia vehicles, to name a few recalled recently for fire risks — all of them internal combustion vehicles. EV fires tend to garner attention, probably because the fires are dramatic and particularly difficult to extinguish. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a report last fall that said the risks of EV fires "are anticipated to be somewhat comparable to or perhaps slightly less than those for gasoline or diesel vehicular fuels."
