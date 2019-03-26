2019 Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter diesel rated at 277 hp and 460 lb-ft

According to a Jalopnik report, the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel will have 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The information comes from a leaked document that was anonymously forward to Jalopnik. A Chevrolet spokesperson has confirmed to Autoblog that "the numbers are accurate."
The Ford F-150 with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel has a claimed 250 horsepower at 3,250 rpm and 440 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,750 rpm. As of right now, the Ram 1500 does not yet have a diesel option available (we expect one soon), and Nissan only offers a V8 turbodiesel on the Titan XD. Thus, the Silverado turbodiesel will be the most powerful light-duty diesel on the market when it's formally introduced.
For further comparison, the Chevrolet Colorado's 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel makes 181 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Ram's last 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine spun out 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. There's a good chance Ram will boost its diesel V6 a bit when it's reintroduced, which could happen later this year.
Jalopnik's report further suggests that the 3.0-liter turbodiesel will cost $2,495 more than the 5.3-liter V8 and $3,890 more than the 2.7-liter turbocharged four. That's the same surcharge Chevy asks for its 6.2-liter V8 engine.
UPDATE: General Motors sent us the following statement:
"The all-new, Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel will deliver an SAE-certified 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, more than any other light-duty, full-size truck diesel available. Dealers and customers can place orders for the efficient, refined diesel and the first customer deliveries begin this summer. We will share more information, including towing capacity and efficiency, in the near future.
It is priced identically to the 6.2L V-8 as a $2,495 premium over a 5.3L V-8 model (or $3,890 over a 2.7L Turbo model) making the 3.0L Duramax the most affordable light-duty diesel engine on the market.
The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel is available on the Chevrolet Silverado LT, RST, LTZ and High Country trims, as well as all GMC Sierra trims except the base Sierra trim."
