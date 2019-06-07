Ford Expedition, F-150 Limited and Cadillac V Series | Autoblog Podcast #583

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. First, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Ford Expedition, Ford F-150 Limited and the Mini Cooper JCW Knights Edition. Then they discuss the news, including Ian Callum stepping down from Jaguar, Cadillac's V cars and the latest in the saga between FCA and Renault.
Autoblog Podcast #583
Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:
- Cars we're driving:
- Ford Expedition
- Ford F-150 Limited
- Mini Cooper JCW Knights Edition
- Ian Callum resigns from Jaguar
- Cadillac V
- FCA backs down from Renault merger talks
