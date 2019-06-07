Podcast

Ford Expedition, F-150 Limited and Cadillac V Series | Autoblog Podcast #583

Plus Mini Cooper JCW Knights Edition, Ian Callum's resignation and the latest in FCA-Renault news

Jun 7th 2019 at 2:04PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. First, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Ford Expedition, Ford F-150 Limited and the Mini Cooper JCW Knights Edition. Then they discuss the news, including Ian Callum stepping down from Jaguar, Cadillac's V cars and the latest in the saga between FCA and Renault.

