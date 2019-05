Forget everything you know about Cadillac V

Why confuse folks like this? Cadillac wants to take advantage of the V brand cache in more of its lineup than just two super sedans. Think future vehicles like an XT5 -V, XT4 -V and others like that. Now that V doesn't mean a Nurburgring-conquering 500+ horsepower luxury muscle car, it makes it far easier for Cadillac to get V badges on everything. Obviously, GM isn't the first to think of this strategy. Both AMG and M badges used to be rare and reserved for only a few models, but now you can find them littered throughout both the Mercedes and BMW lineup in places we never would have thought they'd be 20 years ago.More Vs is the advantage here. But diluting what V means is a big disadvantage of this move. BMW, Mercedes and Audi all kept their top-tier performance car names when going through this transition. Mercedes briefly started out making AMG Sports (that didn't work) before going headlong into the AMG 43 , 53 and 63 performance system we have now. Perhaps much of this confusion could have been avoided if Cadillac had introduced the supposed faster models first, and then introduced these V Lite variants. Everybody would be happy that they could get some of the goodies from a full-on V with manageable horsepower and a reasonable price. We expect these hotter cars to eventually be introduced, but it's the uncertainty around them, and the total 180 on V that forces doubt into all our minds about this move.