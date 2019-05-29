Kia compact crossover caught completely uncovered, and it's called Seltos

Kia has been teasing a new, global small crossover with some sketches the past couple of weeks. Now we get to see the actual crossover — called the Kia Seltos — completely unveiled well before the actual reveal. It seems to be sized between the Kia Soul and the Kia Sportage.
The photos also show that the drawings Kia released were clearly of the production car. Everything looks nearly identical. It also leans on many current design trends such as a black or contrasting-color roof separated by metallic trim, faux metallic skid plates on the bumpers, and a rising window line at the back. The car has more lines and creases than most of Kia's relatively organic designs of late. The headlights and taillights do have lots of nice detailing, though this is probably a high-level model, and those details may be lost on lower trims.
We don't get a look at the interior, but if it's as faithful to the teaser images as the exterior, it should look fairly typical for a Kia. It will have a fairly low, horizontal dash with a large screen protruding from the middle. It looks as though a newer widescreen will be available, which we've seen in the Kia Telluride and K900.
Considering the size of the Seltos, it would seem plausible for it to share the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter and turbocharged 1.6-liter engines from the Kia Soul and Forte. The naturally aspirated engine makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and the turbo engine makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. As in those other Kias, the 2.0-liter engine would probably get a CVT while the 1.6-liter engine would likely get a dual-clutch transmission. All-wheel drive is also probably on the table, though we'll have to wait to see if it's offered on every trim and powertrain combination. Kia said the reveal will be this summer, so we may be waiting a couple more months for all those details.
