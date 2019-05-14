Kia reveals sketches of its millennial-bait compact crossover

Kia has made the splash we had expected back during the New York Auto Show, just now releasing sketches of its coming compact crossover. This will be the production offering based on the SP Signature concept shown at the 2018 Auto Expo in India. It has been specifically "created for the millennial generation" with a "wide range of features and technologies suited to younger buyers," and is somehow promised to offer "the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package."
The sketches look like artistic versions of the actual concept, given the usual inflations of broad beam and giant wheels. Design traits left untouched from the SP concept include narrow, LED headlights that slide into a reworked "tiger nose" grille. An LED DRL runs almost the entire width of the front fascia, interrupted only by the pinch in the center of the grille. Three-lamp fog lights replace the vertical lights on the concept.
In back, LED taillights grasp a chrome accent bar with caliper-like extensions. They further accentuate the already-exaggerated width of the sketch. We have a feeling the production car's plan view will be more in line with the concept, but there will be a touch of sleekness in the raked rear glass. The carmaker also says some of the design cues will show up on other products like the Sorento and Sportage.
The compact crossover will launch in South Korea and supposedly India later this year, with other markets to follow. It's won't go on sale in Europe, but a U.S.-market launch should happen with the global rollout, perhaps early next year.
