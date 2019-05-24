2019 Hyundai Kona Review and Buying Guide | Equal parts fun and funky

What's the Kona's interior and in-car technology like?

How big is Kona?

What's Kona's performance and fuel economy?

Most interior plastics are unremarkable, even for this segment. Most Kona interiors are also a bit on the drab side, but there are at least some varying textures that help break up the monotony. So too can the standard houndstooth upholstery (turbo models get plain black leather) and the lime green trim and seat piping offered on upper trim levels.The low dash offers good visibility, the steering wheel sufficiently adjusts, and upper trims benefit from a power driver seat that provides more adjustability than most in the segment. The driving position is also higher than a car, but we wouldn't say you get the "commanding view" of the road like you'd get in a bigger crossover.One of the Kona's major perks is the easy-to-use infotainment system. As in other Hyundai products, it combines a touchscreen, plenty of physical shortcut buttons, and importantly, physical volume and tuning knobs. The user interface isn't the prettiest, but it's easy to read and comprehend, and it responds quickly. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features on all models. Also offered is a heads-up display, an unusual feature for this segment and price point. It's a color unit that displays on a clear plastic panel that rises up on the dashboard.The Hyundai Kona is on the small side of the subcompact crossover class, which ranges from fairly tight vehicles such as the Kona and the Mazda CX-3 to particularly spacious vehicles such as the Subaru Crosstrek and Honda HR-V . It's one of the shortest in overall length, and that's reflected in particularly tight rear legroom. Your backseat passengers should at least be happier than they'd be in the even more cramped CX-3 or the claustrophobic Toyota C-HR Cargo space is also among the smallest in the class. According to the specs, there's about 19 cubic feet of space behind the Kona's raised back seat. That's only 2 cubes less than the Subaru Crosstrek, which isn't much on paper, but in practice, the difference is immense. We managed to fit two midsize suitcases, three roll-aboard-size carry-on bags and a small cooler bag in the back of the Crosstrek . A Nissan Kicks can fit even more. In the Kona, however, one of the midsizers and a roll-aboard had to stay behind. Its cargo area just isn't as deep or useful, and you may need to consider a roof box for lengthier journeys. Again, though, it's still better than the CX-3 or C-HR

The Kona offers a choice of powertrains. The entry-level engine offered on the SE and SEL trim levels is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a conventional six-speed automatic with a torque converter, and can be had with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The availability of all-wheel drive is a significant perk in a class where some competitors don't offer it at all (C-HR, Kicks, Kia Soul).



Moving up to the Limited and Ultimate trim levels brings a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four making 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This engine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is again available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.



Despite a big difference in power, both engines return nearly the same fuel economy when configured similarly. What changes things is what wheels are driven. Front-drive Konas are the most frugal, with the 2.0-liter model getting 27 mpg in the city, 33 on the highway and 30 combined, and the 1.6-liter model getting 28/32/30.



Choosing all-wheel drive brings the combined fuel economy number down to 27 for both engines. The 2.0-liter model gets 25 in the city and 30 on the highway, while the 1.6-liter gets 26 in the city and 29 on the highway.



There is also a Hyundai Kona Electric. With its unique powertrain and higher cost than most Konas, we've reviewed it separately. However, it basically provides the same highs and lows as the gas Kona, but with the lower running costs and smooth, effortless acceleration afforded by an electric motor.





What's Kona like to drive?

What more can I read about the Hyundai Kona?

What features are available and what's Kona's price?

2.0L Inline-four SE: $21,035 SE AWD: $22,435 SEL: $22,845 SEL AWD: $24,245

1.6L turbocharged Inline-four Limited: $26,595 Limited AWD: $27,995 Ultimate: $28,545 Ultimate AWD: $29,945 Iron Man Edition: $31,595 Iron Man Edition AWD: $32,995

