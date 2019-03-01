2020 Kia Soul vs. subcompact crossovers: How they compare on paper

Passenger and cargo space and fuel economy

Of course the other big reason people like hatchbacks and crossovers is for their practicality. Starting with passenger space, the Nissan Kicks is the king of noggin clearance, just edging out the Soul. The Kicks also offers the most front leg room, followed by the C-HR. But for rear passengers, the Soul and HR-V are the places to stretch out. Broadly built people will also appreciate the shoulder room leaders Soul, Kona and HR-V.When you need to carry stuff and things, the ultimate winner is the Soul. It's only about one cubic foot behind the Nissan's cargo space behind the rear seats, but has nine more cubic feet with the seats down. With the seats down, the Soul even beats the next most capacious crossover, the HR-V, by about three cubic feet. The C-HR is by far the least capable at carrying cargo, with less space than any other crossover with the seats up and down.Fuel economy is a practical consideration, too, and the Nissan Kicks wins here at 33 mpg combined. The Kia Soul in EX trim comes in second with 31 mpg combined. The losers at the frugal game are the manual-equipped Soul, and the all-wheel-drive Kona models.