Hyundai announces Iron Man Kona pricing

In the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" films, Tony Stark has driven Audi R8s and Acura NSXs. Now, there's a new Iron Man vehicular tie-in on the scene, and it's — wait for it — a humble Hyundai Kona. We covered the Marvelous Kona announcement earlier, but pricing wasn't disclosed then.
The incredible thing is that the Kona's exterior design actually lends itself pretty perfectly for the occasion. The Kona's front end even resembles the Iron Man logo, as both the logo and the Kona have narrowed "eyes" and a similarly shaped chin thanks to a slight remodeling. As for the rest of the crossover, it's finished in special matte gray paint and red accents to complete the look. The 18" wheels are also two-tone, and the red decorations continue inside and out of the vehicle. There are special Iron Man emblems and Marvel logos on the Kona, and the instrument panel has a "Tony Stark" signature and a special welcome animation on the HUD. The rear doors bear a "Stark Industries" script.
The Kona Iron Man Edition is available as FWD and AWD versions, both specified with the 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo engine and dual clutch transmission. While the cheapest Kona with that drivetrain is the $25,550 Limited and above that is the $27,500 Ultimate on which the Stark-style special edition is based, the FWD Iron Man costs $30,550. If we're looking at the AWD lineup, with multi-link rear suspension included, the Iron Man Kona AWD costs $31,950, compared to the $26,950 Limited AWD and $28,900 Ultimate AWD. On top of all those prices, add $1,045 of destination charges.
