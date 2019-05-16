2019 Honda Passport and Ridgeline get off-road treatment from Jsport

Overland Expo is about to start, and car makers are rolling out versions of their crossovers and trucks transformed into overlanding and expedition vehicles. Honda is joining in on the action with the 2019 Honda Passport and 2019 Honda Ridgeline. It collaborated with Honda aftermarket company Jsport, and the results are some rugged-looking camping machines.
Both trucks are similarly equipped, with a leveling kit that adds 1.5 inches of ground clearance, aftermarket 18-inch wheels shod in chunky all-terrain tires, and Jsport's own skid plates so in case you do try to clear something too tall. The Passport gets a little extra love in the form of a new Jsport rear spare tire carrier and some Baja Designs off-road lighting.
Some practicality and camping additions were also added. Each truck gets Jsport side steps and roof racks, with the Ridgeline's supplemented by a bed rack. On top is a Roofnest pop-up tent. The Ridgeline even gets a Honda generator for powering anything from a laptop to a cooktop.
Everything shown on the Ridgeline is currently available from Jsport and other manufacturers. Many of those parts are shared with the Passport, though items like the spare tire carrier aren't out yet.