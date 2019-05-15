Nissan saddles up the Destination Frontier for Overland Expo West

The annual Overland Expo West conference is coming up this weekend in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Nissan decided to bring a totally decked-out, one-off concept based on the Frontier. Every year, offroad and outdoor enthusiasts show up at the Fort Tuthill County Park to celebrate adventuring out into the wilderness on roads less traveled. That of course includes camping and the need for a competent vehicle.
So what better way to show off the capability of Nissan's aging but still wholly capable Frontier, decked out in outdoor gear?
It's called the Nissan Destination Frontier, and it starts life as a 2019 Crew Cab SV 4x4 Midnight Edition. Engineers then modified it with a Nisstec 3-inch lift kit to fit Nitto Trail Grappler offroad tires wrapped around American Racing AX201 wheels; upgraded skidplates, rock sliders, and a new front bumper compliments of Hefty Fabworks; a WARN Industries Zeon 10-S winch for when the going gets really rough; and a WARN winch Roller Fairlead and Epic Winch Hook.
But mods don't stop there. The Destination Frontier also gets tricked out with a Leitner Designs bed rack, a CVT Mt. Shasta collapsible rooftop tent, an integrated Dometic combination refrigerator and freezer, a Rhino Rack Pioneer Tray, and Baja Designs LP6 Pro lights for extra visibility.
Otherwise mechanically, the Destination Frontier remains unchanged under the hood, still serving up 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter DOHC V6, providing it with a maximum tow capacity of up to 6,720 pounds when properly equipped.
"This special Destination Frontier is designed to do two things: first, demonstrate Frontier's durability, quality and reliability, even when traveling to remote destinations. And second, to help democratize the overlanding experience by showing a more affordable approach to the sport," said Tiago Castro in the official statement, Nissan North America's director for light commercial vehicles.
The Destination Frontier isn't available directly from Nissan's factory, but it does showcase what can be done to it if one chooses to go all out on an overlanding vehicle based on the Frontier, all for less than $40,000.