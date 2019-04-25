Podcast

Bronco Scout, Ford and Rivian, and next-gen Land Cruiser | Autoblog Podcast #578

Plus, driving the Jeep Wrangler, Cadillac XT4 and Buick Regal GS

Apr 25th 2019 at 1:05PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. First, they dicuss recent news, including the upcoming next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford's trademarking of "Scout" and "Bronco Scout," and Ford's $500 million investment in EV startup Rivian. After that, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Jeep Wrangler, Cadillac XT4 and Buick Regal GS. Last but not least, they help a listener choose a new car in our "Spend My Money" segment.

