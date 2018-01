2019 Ford Ranger vs. Tacoma, Colorado, and Frontier: What we know (or at least can guess)

slide-7212619 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212620 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212621 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212622 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212623 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212624 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212625 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212626 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212627 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212628 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212629 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212630 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212631 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212632 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212633 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7212634 Image Credit: Drew Phillips





The Ranger also has a potential advantage in transmissions. It will have the 10-speed automatic that's also found in the Ford F-150 . We've found it to work very well in every vehicle with it, including the GM products that use a version of the co-developed transmission. The wide spread of ratios should also give it the opportunity to put up some solid fuel economy numbers. On that subject, the Colorado will be the one to beat with the best highway numbers, and Toyota just squeaks out the highest city fuel economy. Unfortunately, for now it looks like you won't be able to get a Ranger with a manual. So if you want to row your own gears and use a clutch yourself, your only options are Toyota and Nissan , which pleasantly offer a manual both with the V6 and four-wheel drive if you like.

For this, we took a look at the extremely similar global Ranger to see how it compares. And really, every truck has darn near the same bed dimensions with lengths differing by no more than 2.2 inches between short beds, and just 1.3 inches between long beds. But the longest beds do belong to the Chevy Colorado . Second longest long bed goes to Toyota, and second longest short bed goes to Ranger. The Ranger ties the Frontier for widest maximum bed width, and is just a bit wider at the minimum size than Frontier. Chevrolet does not appear to list maximum bed width. Neither Ford nor Chevy gave a bed depth, but Toyota outdoes Nissan here by just over an inch.

One of the reasons for selecting a smaller pickup over a full-size one is because you want something that isn't so intimidating to maneuver. The Frontier in its shortest configuration is over 5 inches shorter than the shortest version of the next smallest truck, the Ranger. The Frontier is also just a touch narrower than the Ranger. The longest Ranger is shorter than the longest versions of the other trucks, though. So if maneuverability is most important to you, the Frontier is worth a look. Interestingly, though, it's not the lightest despite its small form. Overall, the lightest of the group is the Toyota Tacoma . Our estimate for the Ranger's weight comes from the version with the 2.2-liter diesel four-cylinder, which we imagine will weigh similarly to our 2.3-liter gas-powered version. It's pretty much in the middle, weighing about the same as the Chevy and Nissan.

