2020 Toyota Supra fuel economy revealed

Here it is, folks, the information you've been most eager to learn about the 2020 Toyota Supra: fuel economy! Wait, you say that wasn't what had you most excited? Oh well, we're going to talk about it anyway. The EPA's FuelEconomy.gov has just listed the BMW-powered sports car, and it gets 24 mpg in the city, 31 on the highway and 26 combined.
Those are fairly solid numbers, even more so when compared with its German sibling, the BMW Z4. The EPA has only listed numbers for the four-cylinder Z4, but it only gets one more mpg in the city and on the highway, and two more in combined. This is despite the fact that it makes 80 less horsepower and 70 less pound-feet of torque than the 335-horsepower Supra. And when both cars cost the same amount of money, the Supra seems like the obvious choice unless you have to have your BMW-derived sports car with a drop top.
The Supra also compares favorably with another German sports car, the Porsche 718 Cayman. The Cayman at its most efficient with the PDK transmission is down by two mpg in town and on the highway and down by one in combined driving. That base Cayman has 35 less horsepower and 85 less pound-feet of torque. The Cayman has a starting price about $7,000 higher than the Supra, too. Maybe the Supra is more appealing than we first thought.
