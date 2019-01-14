2020 Toyota Supra vs. 2019 BMW Z4: One big difference is horsepower

Suspension and chassis

Price

Just upon visual inspection, the BMW has better materials on the interior. There's plenty of metal trim visible where the Supra uses black plastic instead. The BMW comes standard with a 10.25-inch center screen, but the Supra only has a 6.5-inch display. An 8.8-inch one gets tacked onto the more expensive Supra. Another BMW exclusive is its trick backup assistant that will automatically back the car up 150 feet from where you last parked the car. So it's not a whole lot, but the BMW does offer a more premium experience for its price.