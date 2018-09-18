2019 BMW Z4 30i and 2020 M40i officially unveiled in production trim

Yes, you've seen the BMW Z4 in full production guise already. The German roadster got a full reveal at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance less than a month ago. But that was specifically the M40i First Edition, which separates itself from lesser Z4s by its Frozen Orange Metallic paint and anthracite fabric top. The models you see here — the 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster and 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster — are the regular-grade versions that'll soon be available at a dealership near you.
Initially, the Z4 will come with a 2.0 liter four-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine sending 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Tweaks to the engine's fuel injection system and electronic brain allow this latest 2.0-liter to make 15 more hp and 35 more lb-ft than the previous version. BMW claims it'll do 0-60 in 5.2 seconds.
Coming later — note the 2020 model-year designation — will be the M40i and its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine. That model will put out 382 ponies and 369 lb-ft, which is enough gumption to push the Roadster to 60 in 4.4 seconds. BMW says its latest 3.0-liter is smoother than the outgoing unit while also making 47 more horsepower. It too will use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
BMW's upgraded M Sport parts are applied liberally to the M40i. Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers join upgraded brakes and a rear electronically locking differential as standard equipment on the six-cylinder Z4, and are optional on the four-cylinder. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard and 19s are optional across the board, with wider staggered tires on the more powerful model.
Inside, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits front and center, and BMW's latest seventh-generation iDrive software runs on the centrally mounted 10.25-inch infotainment screen. M Sport models get an optional and exclusive Frozen Gray exterior color and a leather and Alcantara interior package to go along with seats featuring electro-pneumatic adjustable bolstering. In more practical news, the trunk's 9.9 cubic feet is 50 percent larger than the last Z4, and it stays constant whether the top is up or down.
Expect the Z4 30i to hit dealerships in March. We'll have to wait and see when the M40i starts filtering in. In the meantime, check out our high-res image gallery up above.
Related Video:
Initially, the Z4 will come with a 2.0 liter four-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine sending 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Tweaks to the engine's fuel injection system and electronic brain allow this latest 2.0-liter to make 15 more hp and 35 more lb-ft than the previous version. BMW claims it'll do 0-60 in 5.2 seconds.
Coming later — note the 2020 model-year designation — will be the M40i and its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine. That model will put out 382 ponies and 369 lb-ft, which is enough gumption to push the Roadster to 60 in 4.4 seconds. BMW says its latest 3.0-liter is smoother than the outgoing unit while also making 47 more horsepower. It too will use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
BMW's upgraded M Sport parts are applied liberally to the M40i. Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers join upgraded brakes and a rear electronically locking differential as standard equipment on the six-cylinder Z4, and are optional on the four-cylinder. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard and 19s are optional across the board, with wider staggered tires on the more powerful model.
Inside, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits front and center, and BMW's latest seventh-generation iDrive software runs on the centrally mounted 10.25-inch infotainment screen. M Sport models get an optional and exclusive Frozen Gray exterior color and a leather and Alcantara interior package to go along with seats featuring electro-pneumatic adjustable bolstering. In more practical news, the trunk's 9.9 cubic feet is 50 percent larger than the last Z4, and it stays constant whether the top is up or down.
Expect the Z4 30i to hit dealerships in March. We'll have to wait and see when the M40i starts filtering in. In the meantime, check out our high-res image gallery up above.
Related Video: