2020 Toyota Supra No. 1 comes off the line

The very first Mk V 2020 Toyota Supra has just rolled off the Magna Steyr production line in Austria. It's the same place that the new BMW Z4 is built, and you can just spy a bright blue example of the German roadster hiding behind the Supra. The factory also builds the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar E-Pace and Jaguar I-Pace on different lines at the same facility.
This first Supra is easily the most expensive one of this generation, as it sold at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction for $2.1 million. All of the proceeds went to the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.
The buyer, who remained anonymous following the auction, got a Launch Edition Supra, which has a matte gray paint color with red mirrors and a matching red interior with carbon fiber accents. This version of the 2020 Supra has a regular base price of $56,180, and is 1 of 1,500 examples. The engine cover is also signed by Toyota President Akio Toyoda.
