First 2020 Toyota Supra sells for over $2 million

All of a sudden, that low mileage '93 Supra seems like a good deal at $100,000. Why? Well, the first 2020 Toyota Supra to roll off the production line just sold for $2.1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. It's a Launch Edition painted in matte gray, and all proceeds for the auction go to the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Certainly being a charity car, and the first of its kind drove up the price, but this is still a shocking amount of money for the new Supra, even one of the 1,500 Launch Edition models. The Launch Edition Supras have a base price of $56,180. That means this first Supra cost over 37 times the price of, say, the second or third examples.
Also impressive is that this Supra sold for $1 million more than the first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. That car has substantially more impressive specifications with over 700 horsepower. But of course, there have been GT500s for the past decade or so, and the Supra has been gone since the late 1990s.
