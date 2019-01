First 2020 Toyota Supra sells for over $2 million

All of a sudden, that low mileage '93 Supra seems like a good deal at $100,000 . Why? Well, the first 2020 Toyota Supra to roll off the production line just sold for $2.1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction . It's a Launch Edition painted in matte gray, and all proceeds for the auction go to the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.Certainly being a charity car, and the first of its kind drove up the price, but this is still a shocking amount of money for the new Supra , even one of the 1,500 Launch Edition models. The Launch Edition Supras have a base price of $56,180. That means this first Supra cost over 37 times the price of, say, the second or third examples.Also impressive is that this Supra sold for $1 million more than the first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. That car has substantially more impressive specifications with over 700 horsepower . But of course, there have been GT500s for the past decade or so, and the Supra has been gone since the late 1990s.