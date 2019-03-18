De Tomaso Pantera to be reborn? Prototype prowled the streets of Geneva

Press days...outside the motor show 😉 #ApolloIE #GT1 #DTProjectP pic.twitter.com/zPPRXj4PPD— Apollo-Automobil (@ApolloAutomobil) March 5, 2019
That company is Hong Kong's Consolidated Ideal TeamVenture (CIT), which bought the rights to De Tomaso in 2015 for $1.1 million. One year later, the same firm bought sports car maker Gumpert, quickly turning the Gumpert Apollo gullwing racer into the Apollo brand. At the moment the company seems most occupied with the Apollo Intensa Emotion, the gullwing racer powered by a 6.3-liter V12 good for 780 horsepower. The Pantera makes for a very interesting side gig, assuming anything comes of it.
The Apollo IE tracked Geneva in front of the supposed reborn Pantera, both cars wearing the same camouflage wrap. CIT filed trademark applications for model names Pantera and Mangusta, and a European patent search in 2018 turned up designs for a toothsome Pantera with pop-up headlights.
In Geneva, however, Apollo general manager and CMO Ryan Berry wouldn't be drawn on what's in store. Seems like there must be something, though — there'd be no reason to parade around Geneva with a prototype something without cause. And this year marks the 60th anniversary of the De Tomaso brand, as ideal a birthday as any for the return of the cat.
