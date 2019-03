Want a Ford F-150 Lightning or Chevy 454 SS pickup? Check out Mecum's Houston auction

Then we have the Chevy 454 SS, which actually predates both generations of the F-150 Lightning. Unsurprisingly, it packs a 454-cubic-inch pushrod V8, which translates to 7.4 liters. That old-school big-block power is coupled to an old-school three-speed automatic transmission. The truck let you know that's what it was packing, too, with a big 454 sticker on the bed. The six trucks Mecum is offering are in black or red, but you have a choice between bone stock versions, or those that are lightly customized, mostly with lowered suspension and/or custom wheels.