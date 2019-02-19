Alfa Romeo to unveil compact crossover in Geneva, report says

Last year, Alfa Romeo outlined its five-year plan, which calls for reviving both the 8C and GTV as high-performance hybrids and plans for new utility vehicles to bookend the Stelvio. Now, a report from Autoblog.gr (no relation) says the Fiat Chrysler brand will show its long-rumored compact SUV to slot underneath the Stelvio at the Geneva Motor Show next month.
The Greek website did not identify its source but says the compact SUV will be built on the Giorgio platform that underpins the Giulia and would contribute to the brand's goals of hitting 400,000 annual sales. The Geneva Motor Show kicks off March 5.
FCA is investing $5.7 billion in its under-utilized Italian plants to ramp up production of Jeep, Fiat and Maserati models, plus the new Alfa Romeo compact SUV to be built in Pomigliano, Italy. But those plans, which were reported by Automotive News Europe, had the new Alfa compact ute built on the platform underpinning the Jeep Compass, which was also set to start production in Melfi, Italy. A plug-in hybrid version of the Alfa is also reportedly in the picture, which squares with the brand's plans to expand its offerings of electrified powertrains to six PHEVs.
Last we heard, Alfa Romeo was planning to launch its largest-yet SUV as a seven-seater, based on the Giorgio platform, as a mild hybrid.
The Greek website did not identify its source but says the compact SUV will be built on the Giorgio platform that underpins the Giulia and would contribute to the brand's goals of hitting 400,000 annual sales. The Geneva Motor Show kicks off March 5.
FCA is investing $5.7 billion in its under-utilized Italian plants to ramp up production of Jeep, Fiat and Maserati models, plus the new Alfa Romeo compact SUV to be built in Pomigliano, Italy. But those plans, which were reported by Automotive News Europe, had the new Alfa compact ute built on the platform underpinning the Jeep Compass, which was also set to start production in Melfi, Italy. A plug-in hybrid version of the Alfa is also reportedly in the picture, which squares with the brand's plans to expand its offerings of electrified powertrains to six PHEVs.
Last we heard, Alfa Romeo was planning to launch its largest-yet SUV as a seven-seater, based on the Giorgio platform, as a mild hybrid.