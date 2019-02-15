Honda, Acura recall Ridgeline, Accord, MDX, TLX for various fuel pump issues

Honda and Acura have issued two separate fuel pump-related recalls for Ridgeline pickups, as well as Accord and TLX sedans, and MDX SUVs. Affected Ridgelines could have an increased risk of fire, while the Accord, TLX, and MDX could potentially stall out while driving.
According to NHTSA campaign No. 19V053000, Honda is recalling 106,683 2017-2019 Ridgelines because the fuel pump feed port could crack when exposed to certain acids, including car wash soaps. If it cracks, it could leak pressurized fuel, which could catch fire. Vehicles with this defect are subject to a free fuel pump replacement, as well as an extra fuel pump cover.
The second recall, campaign No. 19V060000, affects 437,032 2016-2018 MDX, 2015-2019 TLX, and 2015-2017 Accord models equipped with 3.5-liter V6 engines. According to Honda, fuel particulates could stick to internal components of the fuel pump. This could potentially slow down the fuel pump and hinder performance, which could cause the engine to sputter and stall. Honda dealers will update the fuel injection engine control unit software and/or replace the fuel pump, if needed.
If you want to know if your vehicle is included in one of these recalls, contact your Honda or Acura dealer, call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or visit safecar.gov.
Related Video:
According to NHTSA campaign No. 19V053000, Honda is recalling 106,683 2017-2019 Ridgelines because the fuel pump feed port could crack when exposed to certain acids, including car wash soaps. If it cracks, it could leak pressurized fuel, which could catch fire. Vehicles with this defect are subject to a free fuel pump replacement, as well as an extra fuel pump cover.
The second recall, campaign No. 19V060000, affects 437,032 2016-2018 MDX, 2015-2019 TLX, and 2015-2017 Accord models equipped with 3.5-liter V6 engines. According to Honda, fuel particulates could stick to internal components of the fuel pump. This could potentially slow down the fuel pump and hinder performance, which could cause the engine to sputter and stall. Honda dealers will update the fuel injection engine control unit software and/or replace the fuel pump, if needed.
If you want to know if your vehicle is included in one of these recalls, contact your Honda or Acura dealer, call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or visit safecar.gov.
Related Video: