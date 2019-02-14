1983 Jeep CJ-8 pickup truck | eBay find of the day

Unless you've been climbing rocks out on the Rubicon Trail for the past year or so, you're likely aware that Jeep is poised to produce its first new pickup truck since the 1992 Jeep Comanche. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator takes a lot of what we love about the Wrangler — removable top and doors, folding windshield, legitimate off-road capability — and appends the passenger compartment to a useable pickup truck bed.
Jeep hasn't yet released pricing on the upcoming Gladiator, but it's not going to be cheap. And, cool as it may be, it's going to depreciate (albeit probably pretty slowly, based on the excellent resale value of Jeep's Wrangler). But the discriminating Jeep buyer has options. A quick perusal of eBay turns up a treasure trove of Jeep pickups from the past, including the 1983 CJ-8 you see in the image gallery above. (There are even more images on the truck's eBay listing.)
For a long time, we all thought Jeep was going to resurrect the Scrambler moniker for its new pickup truck. That's the name the automaker applied to an options package on the original CJ-8 when it was introduced in 1981. As you can see, the '83 we found on eBay has the Scrambler name emblazoned loud and clear across its hood in perfect period '80s style. The seller reports that this CJ-8 has had a full restoration, and at least in pictures, this is one good-lookin' Jeep. It comes with a hardtop and is complete with both full and half doors.
A 2.5-liter four-cylinder sits under the hood, an engine that was borrowed from General Motors and is colloquially known as the Iron Duke. That engine was rated at 82 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, and all that pure unadulterated power is sent to all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.
So what if it's not a powerhouse? This 1983 Jeep CJ-8 will look great as it (mostly) keeps up with traffic. And, while we're not making any claims as to its current or future value, we're pretty sure it's well past its depreciation date. This Scrambler is located in Bettendorf, Iowa. Check it out on eBay, where it's currently offered with a $35,900 Buy it Now asking price.
Related Video:
Jeep hasn't yet released pricing on the upcoming Gladiator, but it's not going to be cheap. And, cool as it may be, it's going to depreciate (albeit probably pretty slowly, based on the excellent resale value of Jeep's Wrangler). But the discriminating Jeep buyer has options. A quick perusal of eBay turns up a treasure trove of Jeep pickups from the past, including the 1983 CJ-8 you see in the image gallery above. (There are even more images on the truck's eBay listing.)
For a long time, we all thought Jeep was going to resurrect the Scrambler moniker for its new pickup truck. That's the name the automaker applied to an options package on the original CJ-8 when it was introduced in 1981. As you can see, the '83 we found on eBay has the Scrambler name emblazoned loud and clear across its hood in perfect period '80s style. The seller reports that this CJ-8 has had a full restoration, and at least in pictures, this is one good-lookin' Jeep. It comes with a hardtop and is complete with both full and half doors.
A 2.5-liter four-cylinder sits under the hood, an engine that was borrowed from General Motors and is colloquially known as the Iron Duke. That engine was rated at 82 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, and all that pure unadulterated power is sent to all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.
So what if it's not a powerhouse? This 1983 Jeep CJ-8 will look great as it (mostly) keeps up with traffic. And, while we're not making any claims as to its current or future value, we're pretty sure it's well past its depreciation date. This Scrambler is located in Bettendorf, Iowa. Check it out on eBay, where it's currently offered with a $35,900 Buy it Now asking price.
Related Video: