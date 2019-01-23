Bugatti says an emphatic 'no' to SUVs

Last we heard from Bugatti President, Stephen Winkelmann, the French supercar company had plans for a Bugatti SUV in the future. Today Winkelmann is dashing any such notion emphatically. In a report issued by the company discussing its 2018 performance, Winkelmann declared, "There will be no SUV from Bugatti. An SUV would not do justice to the brand or its history."
That sounds pretty clear cut and definitive to us, so consider Bugatti the second supercar manufacturer to disavow the high-riding body style. McLaren is the only other dog in this fight opposing the proliferation of crossovers and SUVs — and for that we salute you, McLaren. The Lamborghini Urus is out and about, and Ferrari's version of an SUV is hot on its heels. Now that the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan exist, they can cater to the luxury crowd, too.
We can be glad Bugatti isn't going down the same path as all these other companies. However, Winkelmann didn't rule out any kind of a luxury sedan body style for a future vehicle. The brand has firmly cemented itself in the performance arena with the Veyron, Chiron and more recent Divo variant, but these cars are still only produced in extremely small quantities. For reference, Bugatti says it produced all of 76 Chirons in 2018. A total of 500 are planned through 2021. This appears to be fine for now, as Bugatti hasn't hinted that is is trying to expand.
Bugatti happens to be celebrating its 110th anniversary in 2019, and it promises a few surprises in the form of "the presentation of further models." Bugatti has a tendency to come out with even faster versions of cars some years after debuting a car that's ridiculously fast already, so we could be looking at further derivations of the Chiron. That said, we can always hope for even more models and be content knowing that none of them will be a utility vehicle.
