McLaren, unlike Ferrari or Lamborghini, won't build an SUV

Lamborghini now has one, and Ferrari says it will introduce one by late 2019 or 2020. But don't expect McLaren to taint its supercar DNA by giving into the temptation to tap into the hot-selling sport utility vehicle segment.

"I'm not the first person to point out an SUV is neither particularly sporty or utilitarian," McLaren's chief designer, Dan Parry-Williams, told Top Gear. "It's not 'everything for a reason,' unless the reason is to clutter up the streets," referring to a McLaren design mantra ("everything for a reason", a nod to minimalism and purposefulness in the company's cars). In other words, they're not going to build one since it doesn't fit with the mission of the company: to build ultra high-performance sportscars.

Lamborghini showed off its new Urus SUV at an event on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show earlier this week, making for its first presence at the Detroit auto show in several years. It'll start at $200,000. Meanwhile, Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne said at the auto show Tuesday that the Italian brand will make not only a battery-electric supercar without peer, but also its first SUV, which will be the "fastest on the market" when it arrives in late 2019 or 2020, according to Bloomberg.

McLaren has already said that it aims to increase production, invest £1 billion (about $1.38 billion at current exchange rates) and expand its product portfolio, saying that half of its new models will be hybrids by 2022. It's also talked about making a fully electric powertrain for a future Ultimate Series model based on the hybrid P1. Just don't plan on any of them sitting on a new SUV platform — for now, at least.



