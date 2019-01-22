Godzilla versus Godzilla | 2018 Nissan GT-R meets R32 GT-R in Australia

Driving the R32 Skyline GT-R and the R35 GT-R back-to-back demonstrates ample family ties. The difference: The R32 is easy, fun excellence, while the R35 is monstrously good. The 320-hp R32 Skyline GT-R — and its five-speed manual — begs for driving involvement in return for pliant, dazzling performance that doesn't require a closed course nor immense fortitude to explore.The 592-hp R35 GT-R Nismo demolishes the R32 in every measurable and perceived metric. It's so quick, fast, big and capable that you'll break every law of the road and challenge several laws of physics before the end of third gear. As with the modern movie Godzilla, the R35 Nismo has outgrown our surface streets. Forget about a casual frolic, because you won't have real fun in the R35 Nismo until you're afraid of it. By the time you get the R35 to roar, you've astral-projected.I really liked both GT-Rs, but I'll take too much fun over too much thunder. If I'm adopting a Godzilla at the stray monster shelter, give me the little guy. He breathes the perfect kind of four-wheeled fire.