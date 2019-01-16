Massive barn find auction with classic Lamborghinis, Porsches, Jaguars happening in France

If it's the right make and model, a single classic car found in a barn can make headlines. This discovery was much bigger. Eighty cars bigger, and now they're going up for auction in France.
Brought to our attention by Road & Track, this diverse collection of 81 classic cars from the 1950s, '60s, '70s, and '80s was originally found months ago. The cars were strewn about in the weeds, as seen in the weirdly calming and nicely filmed video seen below. It's not as shockingly impressive as the French barn find from a few years back, but the variety in the lot of rare vehicles is remarkable, nonetheless.
Some of the most notable cars included in the auction are a highly coveted Lamborghini Miura P400, a Porsche 356 coupe, a Series 1 Jaguar E-Type coupe, and a Citroen 2CV. Other interesting vehicles include a Chrysler Imperial C14, an Autobianchi Bianchina 110FB, a C3 Corvette T-Top, a Ford Anglia, a Rolland Pilain B22, and a Stutz Speedway Six.
The collection is nearly a dictionary of different auto makes: Renault, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, Lancia, Simca, a Delage, Panhard, Lincoln, Packard, Oldmobile, a Hotchkiss, Graham Paige, Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot, Trabant, Volkswagen, Audi, Buick, Fiat, Talbot, Mercedes-Benz, and a random Ferrari GTO body kit. There are also some random pieces and parts of cars, including some loose engines.
Some of the cars can be secretly bid on right now, but the main auction will occur Sunday, January 20. Full pictures and details can be found here.
