Ford announces next 5 models it will reveal — and Bronco is one of them

DETROIT - During Ford's press conference at the Detroit Auto Show, the manufacturer announced what models it will reveal over the next 24 months. Three of those vehicles are models the company has been a bit quiet about including the next-generation Escape compact crossover, the new F-Series Super Duty heavy-duty pickup truck and even a new Transit van.
The other two are vehicles that the company has been teasing, chief among them being the 2020 Ford Bronco. Teaser photos show that it will have a classic, boxy profile, and Ford previously announced it will be available with two or four doors. It appears it will share the Ranger platform with both hybrid and conventional powertrain choices.
On the topic of electrified Fords, the fifth model that will be shown is the mysterious Mach E electric crossover. It was initially called the Mach 1, which was likely meant to emphasize its connection to the Mustang. Despite the name change, teaser images show the crossover will continue to lean on the Mustang for inspiration, down to the traditional three-bar taillights. It's expected to have a 300-mile range, too.
