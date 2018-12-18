This VW T5 Multivan has a 570-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo engine

Have you ever found yourself on the verge of buying a Porsche 911 Turbo, only to back out when you realized you need to be able to carry at least six people and their stuff in the same car? No? Yeah, we suppose that was a long shot, but so was the possibility of someone stuffing a 911 Turbo engine into a Volkswagen T5 Transporter Multivan. Yes, you read that right. The big black van you see above is actually one of the most amazing sleepers we've ever seen, and it's listed for sale on Classic Driver and at the dealer's site.
It's a thoroughly unassuming van, except for sitting lower on wide black wheels and tires. And even the interior just looks like a high-end version with brown and tan leather. But then you notice the seats are from a 911, and so is the steering wheel. And behind it are 911 gauges cleverly housed under the factory cluster hood. In the center is a manual (!) shifter.
And then there's the best part: go to the back, lift up the hatch, and open the rear compartment to discover the 3.6-liter flat-six from a 997 911 Turbo. According to the dealer in Germany selling it, it has been upgraded with a 911 GT2 turbo and engine computer, and it now makes 572 horsepower. The dealer also claims a top speed of 177 mph.
Naturally, the power is sent to the rear wheels, making it a proper successor to VW's rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive, air-cooled vans. It features the 997 Turbo's six-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. The suspension and chassis have been upgraded for better handling, and there are six-piston Brembo brakes up front and four-piston units in the back.
This van is still fully functional as a van, and hasn't sacrificed any comforts. It has climate control, heated seats, cruise control, an aftermarket head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a rear entertainment screen. The second-row seats still swivel around to face the rear, and there's a pop-up table for the back. The whole interior is covered in leather and suede, too.
If you're from the States, getting this van won't be cheap or easy. The dealer is asking 139,800 Euros, which currently translates to $158,778. That's actually about $15,000 more than a completely new Porsche 911 GT3, and about $3,000 shy of a new 911 Turbo. Then there's the issue of importing the car. It's not legal to be imported to America yet because it's not a 25-year-old car. You might be able to get away with bringing it in solely as an off-road-use vehicle and use it at the track, but that would be a bit disappointing considering that this uber van was designed to be a nice daily if you so desired. If nothing else, though, we can at least admire this amazing van from afar. And hopefully some crazy American will stuff a Hellcat engine into a Pacifica to match it.
