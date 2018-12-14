Prius AWD-e, Subaru Forester and car museums | Autoblog Podcast #565

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder. They talk about driving the 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e and the 2019 Subaru Forester. Then they discuss the weeks new, including conspiracy theories about Nissan and Carlos Ghosn, GM's EV plans and classic Ford Broncos for sale. The editors reminisce about their favorite automotive museums. They also help a reader choose a replacement for his Audi S4 in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #565
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- Was Carlos Ghosn set up?
- Should General Motors be required to build EVs domestically?
- Al Oppenheiser to work on GM EVs
- Gateway Broncos
- Our favorite car museums
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: