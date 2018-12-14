Podcast

Prius AWD-e, Subaru Forester and car museums | Autoblog Podcast #565

Plus more on Carlos Ghosn, Al Oppenheiser and classic Broncos

Dec 14th 2018 at 10:55AM

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder. They talk about driving the 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e and the 2019 Subaru Forester. Then they discuss the weeks new, including conspiracy theories about Nissan and Carlos Ghosn, GM's EV plans and classic Ford Broncos for sale. The editors reminisce about their favorite automotive museums. They also help a reader choose a replacement for his Audi S4 in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #565

Rundown
Feedback
