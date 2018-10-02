Kia chasing dinero using Robert De Niro to sell e-Niro

Robert De Niro is living the ideal blueprint for a respected veteran actor. At age 75, he's continuing to make films (Martin Scorsese and Joaquin Phoenix films nonetheless), he's set to be honored at the Marrakech Film Festival, and he's still getting those advertising checks. His newest source of cash flow is coming courtesy of Kia, with the announcement at the Paris Motor Show that De Niro will lead a new advertising campaign for the Niro crossover.
The new campaign was introduced in tandem with the European debut of the all-electric version of the Kia Niro. Likewise, the De Niro campaign will strictly be used for the European market. It will include not only TV spots, but digital and print advertising, as well. In a culture that is so dependent on social media that is fueled by memes, the Niro connection seems like a no-brainer.
"The communication plan for the e-Niro will be as special as the car itself," Vice President for Marketing and Product Planning at Kia Motors Europe Artur Martins said in a press release. "These advertisements will draw on Robert De Niro's unique ability to entertain, as he educates drivers about the e-Niro — a car that breaks down many of the obstacles to electric vehicle ownership in a way that few others have."
The e-Niro, which claims a 301-mile range on a single electric charge by European measurements (280 miles in the U.S.), is part of a larger Niro family. In the U.S., Kia currently offers a hybrid variant, as well as a plug-in hybrid variant, and is expected to launch the all-electric version in the future.
