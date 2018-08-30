4 great scratch removers | Autoblog's favorites

Why live with scratches in your paint?

Aug 30th 2018 at 6:24PM
4 best car scratch removers. Accidents happen but that doesn't mean we have to live with the results. Here's 4 of our favorite scratch removers to help you get rid of those annoying scratches and scuffs in your car's paint.

TriNova scratch swirl remover - $19.97
removes scratches, swirls, and blemishes from the paint's surface with the help if a buffer pad.

Meguiar's ScratchX 2.0 - $10.59
clear coat safe. Removes fine blemishes and minor scratches while bringing back clarity.

Turtle Wax polish and scratch - $15.99
formulated to remove light to heavy scratches and it's clear coat safe and silicone free.

3M scratch remover - $12.49
the formula is wax free. Can be applied by hand or machine to remove scratches and more.

Share a photo of the biggest scratch on your car so we can all commiserate together.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Ownership Videos Maintenance Autoblog Minute Original Video 3m car detailing car maintenance detailing maintenance meguiar's MV2 Scratch removal trinova turtle wax
