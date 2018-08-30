4 great scratch removers | Autoblog's favorites

TriNova scratch swirl remover - $19.97
removes scratches, swirls, and blemishes from the paint's surface with the help if a buffer pad.
Meguiar's ScratchX 2.0 - $10.59
clear coat safe. Removes fine blemishes and minor scratches while bringing back clarity.
Turtle Wax polish and scratch - $15.99
formulated to remove light to heavy scratches and it's clear coat safe and silicone free.
3M scratch remover - $12.49
the formula is wax free. Can be applied by hand or machine to remove scratches and more.
Share a photo of the biggest scratch on your car so we can all commiserate together.
