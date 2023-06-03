Best car interior cleaners of 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping the interior of your car clean can be difficult at times. Crumbs from food, spilled drinks, snow, salt and other things can get your car dirty. Car washes mostly wash the exterior and those that do interior cleaning tend to charge a lot of money and don’t always do the best job. Paying for car detailing is one of the best ways to get your car cleaned but it comes with a stiff price. Buying your own interior car cleaning products can help you save time and money keeping your car squeaky clean. Here are the best interior car cleaners available on Amazon.

$16.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Multi-purpose cleaner

No dilution necessary

Microfiber cloth included

No harmful chemicals

Safe for any part of the car

The CAR GUYS Super Cleaner is a all-in-one cleaner that is suitable for every part of the car except for glass and delicate screens. No dilution is necessary to use this product and it doesn’t use any harmful chemicals in the blend. It also includes a microfiber towel with your purchase.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Can be used for automotive, furniture, shoes and accessories

Deep cleans leather, vinyl, rubber and plastic

Removes dirt, oil, grime and tough stains

Not recommended for suede

No dilution necessary

This Leather Honey cleaner is great for cleaning cars with leather and faux-leather seats . It also works on vinyl, plastic and rubber surfaces. It’s suitable for any leather surface, including furniture, shoes, handbags, holsters, saddles and other surfaces that contain leather. This product is pre-mixed and doesn’t require any dilution before spraying.

$11.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans all interior surfaces

Restores stock appearance

Suitable for cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, RVs and more

Can be used in the car, home or office

Removes dirt, grime, fingerprints and debris

Dry-to-the-touch

This Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant will clean any interior surface but excels at cleaning screens and the dash. It will remove dirt, grime, fingerprints and debris and make your car look good as new. This product can also be used for home and office cleaning.

$17.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Specifically made for vehicles with Alcantara interior

Safe for carpets, textiles and standard upholstery interior

Removes heavy stains

Fresh and clean smell

This Sonax Upholstery and Alcantara Cleaner is specifically made to clean vehicles with Alcantara surfaces in the interior. It’s safe to use on alcantara carpets, textiles and standard upholstery interiors as well.

$27.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Designed for micro-suede and alcantara

Great for suede seats and steering wheels

Cleans and conditions

Hydrophobic protection

The Pinnacle Black Label Suede-Soft Alcantara Protectant is an interior detailer spray designed to clean micro-suede and alcantara surfaces. It acts as a cleaner and conditioner and won’t harm the surface it's sprayed on. It’s extremely hydrophobic and will protect against water after it's applied.

$5.94 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans dust, hair and debris

Great for cleaning buttons and vents

Made of non-sticky natural gel

No stimulation to your skin

The COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel looks and feels awkward, but it’s a reason it’s so highly rated. It’s made from natural gel that isn’t sticky and has a sweet lavender air freshener scent. It also won’t cause any irritation to your hands as you hold it. This gel is great for cleaning vents and buttons in your car. It’s just as effective as cleaning wipes with the luxury of being reusable.

How to choose the right interior cleaner?

The first thing to consider when choosing an interior cleaner for your car is what material your vehicle's interior is made from. There are many products that are suitable for every type of interior. But for vehicles with more high-quality interiors, it’s best to use a cleaner specifically for your interior whether it’s made from leather, suede, alcantara, etc.

Can car interior cleaners be used on other things?

Yes, interior cleaners that are marketed towards cleaning cars can be used on surfaces in your home or office as well. Most all-purpose cleaners can clean counters, tables and other surfaces without damaging them. For cleaning furniture, leather and upholstery cleaners are the best option.

Can interior cleaners be used on windows?

Before spraying interior cleaning product on your windows, mirrors and center console, make sure the bottle says it's safe to use on your glass. If your spray isn’t compatible or you’re unsure, it would be wise to buy a bottle of glass cleaner.