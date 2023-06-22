Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Headlights are one of the most important aspects of a car's exterior. Without them, you wouldn’t be able to see or be seen during drives after sundown or in other low-visibility conditions. Over time, car headlights can become a bit foggy and lose some of their brightness. To fix this problem, consider purchasing a headlight restoration kit. They remove clouding and oxidation that has built up on the clear plastic headlight housing and make them shine bright like they are brand new. Here are the best headlight restoration kits available on Amazon.

$16.88 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling automotive headlight restoration kit on Amazon

Adds UV protection

Long lasting

No power tools required

Limited lifetime warranty

The CERAKOTE Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit is currently the best-selling automotive headlight restoration kit on Amazon. This ceramic coating headlight kit creates a chemical bond to the lights and provides protection to UV rays. Installation is simple and no power tools are required. This product is very long lasting and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

$14.73 at Amazon

Key Features

Removes yellowing and buildup

Won’t damage plastic lens surface

Works on plastic headlights, taillights and more

Drill required

The 3M Ultra Headlight Restoration Kit removes yellowing and buildup that accumulates without damaging the housing. This restoration kit works on plastic headlights, taillights, directional lights and fog lights. A standard drill is required to install this kit.

$21.24 at Amazon

Key Features

Removes oxidation, cloudiness and yellowing

Residue and streak free

Lasts up to a year

2 step installation process

No drill required

Meguiar’s makes products for just about every part of the car. Their two step headlight restoration kit is another quality product they have and it’s simple to use and won’t need any tools. After applying it won’t leave any streaks or residue behind.

$18.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Removes yellowing from headlights

Easy to use

No additional tools required

This Clear Light Tech Headlight Restoration Kit uses wipes instead of the standard polishing compound that’s poured onto an applicator disc. This product is as simple as it gets for headlight restoration, just clean, dry and then coat.

$22.88 at Amazon

Key Features

All-in-one kit

Protects and maintains headlights

Removes scratches, smudges and oxidation

Adds UV-resistance

Professional results

Drill required

This Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit is a high-quality all-in-one kit that provides professional looking results. It includes a PowerPlastic 4Lights polish that leaves a protective oxidation-inhibiting polymer layer to defend against future degradation. It maintains the headlights while removing scratches, smudges, grime and oxidation.

What comes with a typical restoration kit?

Most headlight restoration kits include a microfiber towel, a sanding pad, polishing pad and a spray bottle of polishing compound.

How to use a headlight restoration kit

Using a headlight restoration kit is mostly done with an applicator pad but sometimes requires a drill. Always be sure to read the instructions before starting. First, make sure the car is clean and the headlights have been washed thoroughly. Next, use a sanding pad on the headlight to remove oxidation. Next, apply the coating to the light with the polishing pad and let it sit and dry for the amount of time the packaging recommends. Now add a second or third coat then let it sit for at least an hour. Here is our tutorial on how to restore your headlights.

Do I need any special tools?

The kit usually comes with everything you need for restoring headlights, but some need a drill to attach the backing plate to. On most occasions a basic drill is needed and nothing too advanced.

Are there any disadvantages of headlight restoration kits?

One potential drawback you may face with these restoration kits is they can solve the problem only temporarily. Another issue is that if you have a damaged headlight you may need to replace it completely and it can get pretty expensive depending on your make and model.