The best spray wax for cars in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you care about your car, then you have to make sure it’s clean. Once it’s washed and dried off, there is still extra work to do with the finishing touches. By using a spray wax, the car will have a fresh shine and add extra protection to the paint's finish. All you have to do is spray it and then wipe it across the paint with a microfiber towel. Here are the best spray wax for cars available on Amazon.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adds carnauba and polymer wax protection

Enhances the glossiness of the paint

Safe to use on PPF and ceramic-coated cars

Long-lasting

The Griot’s Garage Best Of Show Spray Wax can be bought as a 22-ounce bottle or by the gallon. This spray wax will enhance the glossiness of the paint, giving it a showroom quality finish. It’s also safe to use on vehicles with ceramic coating or paint protection film installed.

$8.67 at Amazon

Key Features

Carnauba-polymer blend

Ideal for a high-gloss shine

No wax residue leftover

Can be used in direct sunlight

Hydrophobic water beading

This Meguiar’s Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax is ideal for darker color paints but works best for black cars. It uses a carnauba-polymer blend to provide a glossy finish and won’t leave wax residue after using it. This wax isn’t recommended for cars with flat, matte or satin finishes.

$14.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Ceramic car wax

Repels water and contaminants

Super-hydrophobic polymers

SiO2 polymers

Easy to apply and remove

Can be used in direct sunlight

Can last up to 12 months

This Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating uses super-hydrophobic and Si02 (silicon dioxide) polymers to repel water and other contaminants from your vehicle's finish. This ceramic spray coating can last up tp 12 months after being applied.

$14.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Grade A carnauba

Enhances depth and reflection

Adds weather protection

Works for paint, wheels, headlights, metal and glass

The Chemical Guys Blazin’ Banana Spray Wax provides a deep and wet shine in just seconds. It has the name “Blazin’ Banana” because Chemical Guys claims it will make your paint as slippery as a banana. This wax bonds to your paint and protects it from water spots and other contaminants. It can be used on paint, wheels, headlights, metal and glass.

$19.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Mirror shine

UV protection

Hydrophobic finish

Streak-free

Can be used around the house as well

Microfiber towel included

The CAR GUYS Hybrid Spray Wax provides a mirror-like shine, UV ray protection and a hydrophobic finish to prevent water. Not only can it be used on vehicles, but it can also be used at home. It can be used to touch and protect stone countertops, faucets, glass, appliances and many more household things.

How to use a spray wax?

Before applying a spray wax, make sure your car is clean, fresh out of the car wash is ideal. Then spray the wax onto the car and wipe it with a microfiber towel to make sure it gets distributed evenly on your car's paint. After giving it time to dry, you can wipe it off with a clean microfiber towel.

Pros and cons of spray wax

Using a spray wax can make you car look shinier, and protect your paint’s finish from water, dirt, contaminants and UV rays. A drawback to consider is the amount of time it takes to wax a car can be lengthy and it may get a bit difficult for those that drive large trucks and SUVs.

How often should I wax my car?

Different products have different intervals of when you should re-apply the wax. Make sure you read your product's instructions to find out how often you should use it. Some say every month or so while some can last up to a year.

What is carnauba wax?

Carnauba wax comes from the leaves of a palm tree that is native to Brazil. According to Turtle Wax, “it deepened the paint color, it helped water bead and run off the car, and it added a measure of protection to the car’s finish”.