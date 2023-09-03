The best spray wax for cars in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you care about your car, then you have to make sure it’s clean. Once it’s washed and dried off, there is still extra work to do with the finishing touches. By using a spray wax, the car will have a fresh shine and add extra protection to the paint's finish. All you have to do is spray it and then wipe it across the paint with a microfiber towel. Here are the best spray wax for cars available on Amazon.
Griot's Garage 10968 Best of Show Spray Wax - $16.99
Key Features
- Adds carnauba and polymer wax protection
- Enhances the glossiness of the paint
- Safe to use on PPF and ceramic-coated cars
- Long-lasting
The Griot’s Garage Best Of Show Spray Wax can be bought as a 22-ounce bottle or by the gallon. This spray wax will enhance the glossiness of the paint, giving it a showroom quality finish. It’s also safe to use on vehicles with ceramic coating or paint protection film installed.
Meguiar's G7716 Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax - $8.67
Key Features
- Carnauba-polymer blend
- Ideal for a high-gloss shine
- No wax residue leftover
- Can be used in direct sunlight
- Hydrophobic water beading
This Meguiar’s Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax is ideal for darker color paints but works best for black cars. It uses a carnauba-polymer blend to provide a glossy finish and won’t leave wax residue after using it. This wax isn’t recommended for cars with flat, matte or satin finishes.
Turtle Wax 53409 Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating - $14.97
Key Features
- Ceramic car wax
- Repels water and contaminants
- Super-hydrophobic polymers
- SiO2 polymers
- Easy to apply and remove
- Can be used in direct sunlight
- Can last up to 12 months
This Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating uses super-hydrophobic and Si02 (silicon dioxide) polymers to repel water and other contaminants from your vehicle's finish. This ceramic spray coating can last up tp 12 months after being applied.
Chemical Guys WAC21516 Blazin' Banana Spray Wax - $14.97
Key Features
- Grade A carnauba
- Enhances depth and reflection
- Adds weather protection
- Works for paint, wheels, headlights, metal and glass
The Chemical Guys Blazin’ Banana Spray Wax provides a deep and wet shine in just seconds. It has the name “Blazin’ Banana” because Chemical Guys claims it will make your paint as slippery as a banana. This wax bonds to your paint and protects it from water spots and other contaminants. It can be used on paint, wheels, headlights, metal and glass.
CAR GUYS Hybrid Spray Wax - $19.97
Key Features
- Mirror shine
- UV protection
- Hydrophobic finish
- Streak-free
- Can be used around the house as well
- Microfiber towel included
The CAR GUYS Hybrid Spray Wax provides a mirror-like shine, UV ray protection and a hydrophobic finish to prevent water. Not only can it be used on vehicles, but it can also be used at home. It can be used to touch and protect stone countertops, faucets, glass, appliances and many more household things.
How to use a spray wax?
Before applying a spray wax, make sure your car is clean, fresh out of the car wash is ideal. Then spray the wax onto the car and wipe it with a microfiber towel to make sure it gets distributed evenly on your car's paint. After giving it time to dry, you can wipe it off with a clean microfiber towel.
Pros and cons of spray wax
Using a spray wax can make you car look shinier, and protect your paint’s finish from water, dirt, contaminants and UV rays. A drawback to consider is the amount of time it takes to wax a car can be lengthy and it may get a bit difficult for those that drive large trucks and SUVs.
How often should I wax my car?
Different products have different intervals of when you should re-apply the wax. Make sure you read your product's instructions to find out how often you should use it. Some say every month or so while some can last up to a year.
What is carnauba wax?
Carnauba wax comes from the leaves of a palm tree that is native to Brazil. According to Turtle Wax, “it deepened the paint color, it helped water bead and run off the car, and it added a measure of protection to the car’s finish”.
