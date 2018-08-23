BMW Z4 M40i Roadster First Edition says hello at Pebble Beach

Due to the hype, the anticipation, the leaks, and our first drive, there isn't much left to say about the 2019 BMW Z4 except: Here it is. Finally and officially, BMW put it on the Reviewing Stand at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Thirty years after production began on the BMW Z1, and a year after the BMW Concept Z4 debuted in the same spot, the Munich automaker has chosen to show the Z4 M40i Roadster First Edition.
First Edition trims will get Frozen Orange Metallic paint with a BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, and an anthracite fabric top "with silver effect" that can stow in ten seconds. The exterior also gets adaptive LED headlights, black mirror caps and two-tone, double-spoke 19-inch wheels.
The interior boasts black leather with contrasting stitching, power seats, a head-up display, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two digital screens, and Harmon Kardon surround sound audio. An adaptive, M-tuned sports suspension, M Sport rear differential and M Sport braking package will manage the going and the ceasing of power from the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder. BMW had released estimated figures during the first press drives, but is waiting to reveal final numbers on September 18. Whatever the precise figures, we're told the droptop should be good for a sub-four-second run from standstill to 60 miles per hour.
The roadster presents a purer wedge shape than we've seen in a while from anyone other than Mercedes-Benz, and makes us think of convertibles from a decade or more ago. The front is a giant grille with a little room left for legally required accessories. There's just the right amount of muscle on the sides to our eyes, and the rear has a handsome, miniature rendition of the backside from the new 8 Series. We can imagine there'll be some healthy debate on whether the Z4 looks better with its top up or down.
Check out our first drive of a camouflaged version for our detailed impressions. Our summary was that the new Z4 should be enough to move the game on, and present a sincere sporty, topless offering in a dying segment. BMW promises to drop all the gossip on its latest on September 18. They'll hit dealerships in the second quarter of next year.
