McLaren 600LT is the latest track-ready McLaren

McLaren has finally revealed its latest hardcore, track-ready sports car. It's the 2019 McLaren 600LT, with the LT standing for "Longtail," a designation that started with the McLaren F1 GTR racecar. According to the company, this is only the fourth car in the company's history to have the name. And like the previous LT models, it features more power, less weight, and a bunch of special performance parts to separate it from its more common brethren.
On the power side, McLaren upgraded the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8's cooling system, and fitted a new exhaust system. That exhaust exits out the top, as shown in teaser images leading to the reveal, and it reduces the amount of back pressure in the system. The upgrades help the engine to make 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 30 horsepower and 14 pound-feet of torque over the 570S.
That may not sound like a huge amount, but remember this car weighs much less than the 570S. In fact, McLaren says the 600LT weighs 211.6 pounds less, which is quite a bit. The weight loss comes from a number of areas. The car features lots of carbon fiber body work, which has also been redesigned to add more downforce. It also lengthens the car by 2.9 inches, earning it the LT name. The new exhaust is lighter, too, in part because it's vastly shorter. McLaren says it's shorter even than the exhaust on the Senna track car. The suspension features forged aluminum components and lighter brakes from the current Super Series (720S) line. It also gets the seats from the McLaren P1. For even more weight loss, buyers can pick a carbon roof, vented front fenders, and the seats from the McLaren Senna as options from McLaren Special Operations. And while we're on the topic of the 600LT's upgrades, it also has a quicker steering rack and stiffer engine mounts.
McLaren will begin production of the 600LT this October, and the car will only be built for one year. The company didn't specify a specific number of units, so it will probably build as many as it can or as ordered during the year, and once it's over, there won't be any more. Pricing hasn't been set for the United States, but the company did note that the purchase price will also include a day at the track with professional instruction on how to drive the car.
