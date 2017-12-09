McLaren Senna revealed on social media (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The post has been updated with official images. More info coming soon.

The long-awaited and recently-teased McLaren P15 hypercar has finally been revealed, but a little sooner than McLaren expected. It appears that the company hosted an early reveal party today and maybe wasn't clear enough about how and when people could share photos from the event, since there are a whole bunch on Twitter. Or maybe McLaren's fine with this, we're not entirely sure.



Don't be alarmed but pictures of the brand new McLaren Senna have been leaked 🏁



Use one word below to describe it.#McLaren #Supercar pic.twitter.com/611EAlrhLL — Reep North West (@ReepNorthwest) December 9, 2017

The covers are off the absolutely bonkers @McLarenAuto Senna! Formerly codenamed P15, the Senna has arrived with 800PS, 800Nm, 1,198kg and 500 cars will be made for £750,000 - full release coming at 00:01 tonight UK time, and I will have a full video with my thoughts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HsFDIM6Hrg — Shmee150 (@Shmee150) December 9, 2017