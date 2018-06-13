Volvo S60, V60, XC60 T8 models will get a Polestar Engineered trim

Soon, the Volvo S60 sedan, V60 wagon and XC60 crossover SUV with be available with a new Polestar Engineered trim that comes with a bunch of performance upgrades. The trim will also only be offered on the top-tier T8 plug-in hybrid variants of these vehicles. That may seem odd at first, but considering Polestar's first car is a hybrid, and its future vehicles will be fully electric, this is a very logical move.
The Polestar Engineered trim's upgrades are comprehensive. It includes a retuned engine computer that ups horsepower to 415 and torque to 494 pound-feet. That's an increase of 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque. Handling improvements are made with new springs and adjustable Öhlins shocks. There's also a strut tower brace for additional rigidity. Volvo says the design of the shocks and the brace are based on those used in the Polestar 1 sports car. The Polestar Engineered vehicles also come with Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers, more aggressive pads, and slotted rotors.
Not all of the Polestar Engineered parts are purely functional. It comes with Polestar badges, and yellow accents that represent the new color of the Polestar Engineered sub brand. We're a bit surprised the company didn't stick with turquoise blue, but maybe that will be reserved for very special Polestar models. The yellow accents include the brake calipers and seat belts. Polestar Engineered-specific lightweight wheels also come with the trim level.
The new trim will first be offered on the Volvo S60, which will be introduced next week. Next year, it will be available on the V60 and XC60. Pricing has yet to be revealed.
