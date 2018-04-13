Mercedes-Benz Collection subscription service launches in Nashville, Philadelphia

Here comes Mercedes-Benz jumping into the monthly subscription-service craze, launching its pilot program in Nashville and Philadelphia, per Automotive News.
It'll be called the Mercedes-Benz Collection and will be operated by its U.S. sales and marketing arm and financial services division. Like its competitor BMW, which is also launching its subscription service in the home of country music, Mercedes will operate its partnership with local dealers in both markets.
Details about the Mercedes' service are still scarce, with no word on pricing or the number of tiers, but as we've written before, it'll cover insurance, roadside assistance and vehicle maintenance.
Mercedes is expected to launch its Flexperience subscription service soon in Germany, where members can sign up for a broad range of vehicles in either the A-, C-, E- or S-Class and be free to move between classes with additional fees for moving up, up to 12 vehicles per year and 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles). The U.S. version will reportedly allow unlimited access to vehicles via a mobile app and delivered via concierge. Members will also have access to high-performance Mercedes-AMG models. More details are expected in the coming weeks.
BMW last week launched its Access by BMW subscription service with two tiers: $2,000 or $3,700 a month, plus a $575 joining fee, including taxes and fees, maintenance, roadside assistance, full detail washes, insurance and a 2,000-mile monthly driving limit.
The German luxury brands join a growing list of automakers — including Cadillac, Porsche and Volvo — offering monthly subscriptions as an alternative to traditional leasing.
