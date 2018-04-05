BMW monthly subscription service: Now we know how much it'll cost

BMW has now officially launched its new vehicle subscription service and released pricing details, becoming the latest automaker to embrace the more flexible alternative to traditional leasing. It's called Access by BMW, and it'll offer a selection of vehicles in two tiers via a new mobile app or dedicated website.
The program launches as a pilot, and it's limited for now to Nashville, Tenn., and surrounding areas. But BMW says it could expand the program if it proves successful.
Under Access by BMW, members (as car buyers will presumably be known as these programs proliferate) can request a vehicle based on their needs via a mobile app available for both iOS and Android. Then, a BMW concierge will deliver a vehicle that most closely matches the member's needs to their location and at the desired time. It'll arrive freshly detailed, pre-set to your desired preferences and with the gas tank topped off. Members can swap vehicles as many times as they like within a given month, and they can also switch between the two pricing tiers.
Prices are $2,000 or $3,700 a month, depending on which tier you choose, and include taxes and fees, maintenance, full detail washes, a $1 million liability insurance policy with a $1,000 driver deductible, a 2,000-mile monthly cap and the company's roadside assistance service. The former rate gets you into the "Legend" tier, which offers access to vehicles ranging from the 4 Series coupe and convertible to the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid, the M2 and the X5 crossover. The "M" tier features more powerful, performance-focused models like the M4 convertible, the all-new M5 and the X5M and X6M SUVs.
There's also a $575 joining fee.
"As customers continue to explore the growing mobility market, service-related offerings are becoming more in demand," Ian Smith, CEO of BMW Financial Services USA, said in a release. "With Access by BMW, our members will enjoy the freedom of personal mobility with access across a broad range of our highly emotional vehicles."
With the pilot, BMW joins a growing list of automakers that are embracing subscription services as a hassle-free option for consumers. It compares with the likes of:
Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, is planning to launch its own subscription service in the U.S. this year, and Lincoln is planning to launch a pilot in California using preowned 2017 models.
