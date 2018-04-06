2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt spied in Shadow Black with chrome trim

This year's Detroit Auto Show may have been big on trucks thanks to the reveal of the 2019 Ram 1500, 2019 Chevy Silverado and 2019 Ford Ranger, but the biggest surprise was arguably the return of the Ford Mustang Bullitt. Think of the Bullitt as a pumped-up Mustang GT with a touch of retro styling. Until now, all we've seen is the wonderful Highland Green color that matches the original Steve McQueen original, but thanks to some spy shots we have our first look at the car's other color, Shadow Black.
Highland Green might be the most iconic color — especially parked next to the original movie car — but the black really shines with the chrome trim in the grille and around the windows. With so many cars using black exterior trim, a little brightness like this really stands out. Other than the black paint, there's not much new. It has the same badgeless bodywork save for the Bullitt logo on the rear. This one is missing the Torq Thrust-style wheels, but expect them to make it over to the production car.
The Bullitt is far more than just an appearance package. The 5.0-liter V8 now makes 475 horsepower and the sole transmission is a 6-speed manual. It also comes with the Performance Package, which is a $4,000 option on the Mustang GT.
