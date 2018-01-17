Ford Mustang GT vs. Bullitt: specs and features compared

Pricing

Looks

Both still have options, though. Each can have Recaro seats added and the magnetic suspension. On the Mustang GT, the seats cost $1,595, and the suspension costs $1,695. Another note on the Bullitt's Recaro seats, the Recaro logo is stitched in a green thread to match the Dark Highland Green exterior.Ford hasn't released pricing for the Bullitt Mustang or its options. A Mustang GT Premium starts at $39,995. For a comparably equipped GT Premium, before the intake upgrades, has a retail price of $46,380. It wouldn't be surprising if the Bullitt Mustang costs at least that much, if not a bit more for its unique colors, badging and wheels as well as the upgraded intake tract.Speaking of colors and such, these are easily the most distinguishing features of the Bullitt Mustang, and will surely be the deciding factor for many purchases. It gets a unique badge-less black grille with a thin chrome surround, a Bullitt badge on the tail in place of the GT badge and black five-spoke wheels with silver rims. It's also only available in Dark Highland Green, similar to the movie car, or Shadow Black. These unique body parts and the Dark Highland Green paint are not available on the Mustang GT. However, the Mustang GT can be had in Shadow Black along with 10 other colors. There are also a few interior colors, and, if you're willing to do without the Performance Package, different wheels are available.