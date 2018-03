Waymo unveils autonomous Jaguar I-Pace EV

CEO of Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth also took the stage to talk about the Jaguar I-Pace, which recently made its production debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show . He praised the partnership with Waymo, and said that the two companies are shaping the future together.Speth also said in a statement, "With the Jaguar I-Pace we have a world-beating car that's captured the imagination of customers around the world. Our passion for further advancing smart mobility needs expert long-term partners. In joining forces with Waymo we are pioneering to push the boundaries of technology. Together we will deliver the self-driving Waymo Jaguar I-Pace with the grace, space and eco-pace that customers expect."With the recent Uber fatality, the livestream announcement is interesting. Krafcik recently said that Waymo's cars would have likely avoided the crash in Tempe, Arizona.The Waymo Jaguar I-Pace will be on display at the New York International Auto Show. Expect to hear — and see — more in the coming days.